Analysts Expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to announce earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The GEO Group posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.48 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.23). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GEO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 127,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 73,715 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $812,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,159,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEO stock opened at $8.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.90. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

