Analysts Expect Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.24). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Olema Pharmaceuticals.

OLMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director G. Walmsley Graham purchased 1,160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,040,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 425,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,075,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Shares of OLMA stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.87. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $35.73 and a 52-week high of $60.27.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead program is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced, ER-positive, and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

