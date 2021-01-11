Analysts Expect BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Will Announce Earnings of -$4.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) will post ($4.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BeiGene’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.14) and the lowest is ($5.04). BeiGene posted earnings of ($6.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BeiGene will report full-year earnings of ($17.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($19.02) to ($16.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($15.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($19.67) to ($8.77). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BeiGene.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The business had revenue of $91.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BeiGene from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.54.

Shares of BGNE traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $275.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,660. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BeiGene has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $322.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.86.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 121,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $26,714,457.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.13, for a total transaction of $373,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,147,292.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,554 shares of company stock worth $50,588,748. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 9.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BeiGene by 25.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 13.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

