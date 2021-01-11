Analysts Expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to report ($0.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.55). AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($0.88). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 483.99% and a negative return on equity of 103.66%. The business had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVEO shares. ValuEngine upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

AVEO stock opened at $7.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $216.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $10.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 15,936 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

