Analysts Expect ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. ArcelorMittal reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion.

MT has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

MT opened at $24.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $25.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the third quarter worth $97,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,827.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth $140,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 17.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 53.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

