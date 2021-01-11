Analysts Anticipate Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. Saia posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Saia.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $481.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.98 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Saia’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Saia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.14.

In other Saia news, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $116,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,099.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $633,242.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,016,230.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Saia by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Saia by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $193.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $61.46 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.28.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saia (SAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.