Analysts Anticipate Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) to Post -$0.28 EPS

Equities analysts expect Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Genprex’s earnings. Genprex posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.
On average, analysts expect that Genprex will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Genprex.
Genprex stock opened at $3.77 on Monday. Genprex has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $7.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of -0.62.
About Genprex
Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The company engages in developing technologies for cancer patients based upon a proprietary technology platform. Its platform technologies are designed to administer cancer-fighting genes by encapsulating them into nanoscale hollow spheres called nanovesicles, which are then administered intravenously and taken up by tumor cells where they express proteins that are missing or found in low quantities.
