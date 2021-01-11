Analysts Anticipate Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) to Post -$0.28 EPS

Equities analysts expect Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Genprex’s earnings. Genprex posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Genprex will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Genprex.

Genprex stock opened at $3.77 on Monday. Genprex has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $7.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of -0.62.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNPX. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Genprex during the third quarter worth $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Genprex by 257.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 63,878 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Genprex during the second quarter worth $90,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Genprex during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Genprex by 12,760.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 22,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

About Genprex

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The company engages in developing technologies for cancer patients based upon a proprietary technology platform. Its platform technologies are designed to administer cancer-fighting genes by encapsulating them into nanoscale hollow spheres called nanovesicles, which are then administered intravenously and taken up by tumor cells where they express proteins that are missing or found in low quantities.

