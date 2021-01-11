Amon (AMN) One Day Volume Hits $4,116.00

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Amon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Amon has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Amon has a market cap of $3.23 million and $4,116.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00042112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00036749 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.13 or 0.00318864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,459.87 or 0.03874889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014561 BTC.

About Amon

AMN is a token. It was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,320,960 tokens. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official website is amon.tech

Buying and Selling Amon

Amon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

