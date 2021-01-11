AMLT (AMLT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,792.00

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. AMLT has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $2,792.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMLT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AMLT has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AMLT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00041452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00036162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $108.74 or 0.00328136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,208.83 or 0.03647868 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

AMLT Profile

AMLT is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 251,196,296 coins. The official website for AMLT is amlt.coinfirm.io . AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMLT

AMLT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.