Amino Network Market Capitalization Achieves $27,572.54 (AMIO)

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 11th. One Amino Network token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC and KuCoin. Amino Network has a total market capitalization of $27,572.54 and $10,656.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Amino Network has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00041798 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.73 or 0.00324585 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00035558 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,220.39 or 0.03711293 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00014804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Amino Network Token Profile

AMIO is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,165,287 tokens. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Amino Network is www.amino.world

Amino Network Token Trading

Amino Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amino Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amino Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

