America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In related news, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.20, for a total value of $159,300.00. Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRMT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter worth $3,461,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 9.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 334,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,358,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter worth $2,292,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 166.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 21,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter worth $1,584,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRMT opened at $119.50 on Monday. America’s Car-Mart has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.53. The firm has a market cap of $791.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.44.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.70. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $223.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2020, it operated 148 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

