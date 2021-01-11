America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will report earnings of $2.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.54. America’s Car-Mart reported earnings per share of $1.83 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year earnings of $10.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $11.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.77 to $12.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $223.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.77 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 19.84%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.67.

America’s Car-Mart stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.44. America’s Car-Mart has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.53.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director William H. Henderson sold 3,000 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.20, for a total transaction of $159,300.00. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 276.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

