American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $173.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AWK. Barclays increased their price target on American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised American Water Works from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $156.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.80. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 38.2% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 20.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

