American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

AMH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.73.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

AMH stock opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.74. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $32.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.00, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

In related news, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 12,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $357,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,611 shares of company stock worth $4,324,345 in the last 90 days. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 552,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 25,919 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,094,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,436,000 after buying an additional 147,183 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at $945,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.