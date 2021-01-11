American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AFIN. BidaskClub cut American Finance Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Finance Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on American Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.08.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIN opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. American Finance Trust has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $838.04 million, a P/E ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.37.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.32). American Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Finance Trust will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 33.19%. This is a positive change from American Finance Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in American Finance Trust by 19.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 62.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 53.9% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the third quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

