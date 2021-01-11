American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power accounts for 1.6% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 40.2% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.87.

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.22. The stock had a trading volume of 68,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,600. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $104.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

