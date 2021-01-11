AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $207.50 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will post $207.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.30 million and the highest is $252.40 million. AMC Entertainment posted sales of $1.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.95) by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.99 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was down 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMC shares. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on AMC Entertainment from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.09.

Shares of NYSE AMC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 41,546,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,772,563. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $353.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13.

In related news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $2,590,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,043,474 shares of company stock worth $23,346,942. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 10.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after buying an additional 115,820 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 160.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 395,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 493.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 379,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 124.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 242,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 9,615.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 343,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 340,391 shares during the last quarter. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

