Aluf (OTCMKTS:AHIXD) Shares Gap Up to $0.12

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIXD)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.14. Aluf shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 68,700 shares changing hands.

Aluf Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AHIXD)

Aluf Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops proprietary software, software algorithms, and hardware for testing and data mining of computer hard drives, memory, and magnetics, as well as semiconductor and nanotechnology- based device components. It builds advanced test solutions for engineering and manufacturing sectors to verify devices made correctly; reliability tests to predict when the device will fail during usage; and characterization tests to verify the manufacturing operation in building the device.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aluf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.