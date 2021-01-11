Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) versus Twin Vee PowerCats (OTCMKTS:TVPC) Critical Contrast

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) and Twin Vee PowerCats (OTCMKTS:TVPC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and Twin Vee PowerCats, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altisource Portfolio Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50 Twin Vee PowerCats 0 0 0 0 N/A

Altisource Portfolio Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.35%. Given Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Altisource Portfolio Solutions is more favorable than Twin Vee PowerCats.

Risk & Volatility

Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twin Vee PowerCats has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.3% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.3% of Twin Vee PowerCats shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altisource Portfolio Solutions and Twin Vee PowerCats’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Portfolio Solutions $648.65 million 0.30 -$307.97 million ($19.26) -0.64 Twin Vee PowerCats N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Twin Vee PowerCats has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Altisource Portfolio Solutions and Twin Vee PowerCats’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Portfolio Solutions -82.03% -808.90% -105.18% Twin Vee PowerCats N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Altisource Portfolio Solutions beats Twin Vee PowerCats on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, including vendor management, marketplace transaction management, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. The company also offers Hubzu, an online real estate auction platform, as well as real estate auction, real estate brokerage, and asset management services; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes. In addition, it provides mortgage origination loan fulfillment, certification and certification insurance services, technologies, title insurance agent, settlement and valuation services, residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation, foreclosure trustee, and commercial loan technology services. Further, the company offers Vendorly, a SaaS-based vendor management platform, as well as support services for Federal Housing Administration mortgages. It serves financial institutions, government-sponsored enterprises, utility companies, commercial banks, servicers, investors, non-bank originators, correspondent lenders, and mortgage bankers. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

About Twin Vee PowerCats

Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. manufactures and sells recreational boats. The company was formerly known as ValueRich, Inc. and changed its name to Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. in April 2016. Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Fort Pierce, Florida.

