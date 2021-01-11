Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) Given a €52.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) received a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.39% from the company’s previous close.

ALO has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alstom SA (ALO.PA) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €50.00 ($58.82).

EPA ALO opened at €48.42 ($56.96) on Monday. Alstom SA has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($43.96). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €45.33 and a 200-day moving average of €44.57.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

