Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,689 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Hexavest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 636 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 30.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Truist upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,813.21.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $28.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,769.33. The company had a trading volume of 29,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,843.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,761.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1,599.13. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

