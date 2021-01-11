AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NCZ)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II stock opened at $5.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.35. AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $5.38.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

