AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NCZ)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.
Shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II stock opened at $5.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.35. AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $5.38.
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile
Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)
Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.