AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.
Shares of NYSE:CBH opened at $9.96 on Monday. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24.
About AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory
Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.