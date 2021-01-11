AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE:CBH opened at $9.96 on Monday. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24.

About AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

