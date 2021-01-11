AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AB. Zacks Investment Research cut AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AllianceBernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. AllianceBernstein has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $36.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.74.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $900.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 41.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,543,000 after purchasing an additional 332,341 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 99.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 644,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,427,000 after acquiring an additional 320,772 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the third quarter worth about $9,679,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 4.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 238,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 11,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.