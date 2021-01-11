Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ALGT has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised Allegiant Travel from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.69.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $186.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.26. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $60.06 and a 1-year high of $192.43.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.14) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $200.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.19 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -10.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $271,034.36. Also, Director Linda A. Marvin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total value of $168,860.00. Insiders sold a total of 86,818 shares of company stock worth $13,590,073 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 538.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 207.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.