Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Lifted to “Outperform” at Cowen

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has a $214.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.49% from the stock’s current price.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.46.

ALGT stock opened at $186.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $60.06 and a fifty-two week high of $192.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.26.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.14) by $0.86. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $200.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.19 million. Equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 34,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $5,578,630.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,367,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,703,398.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $525,371.00. Insiders sold a total of 86,818 shares of company stock worth $13,590,073 in the last ninety days. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,673,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 3.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 116.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 31.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

