Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Position Increased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 77,154 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,864,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,496,000 after buying an additional 2,876,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 16.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,429,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,781,000 after buying an additional 1,031,465 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $9,428,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $7,890,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 54.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,084,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,239,000 after purchasing an additional 735,536 shares during the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Benchmark raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

ATI stock opened at $18.71 on Monday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.22. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CFO Donald P. Newman purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $210,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $1,346.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

