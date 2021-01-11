Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) vs. Margo Caribe (OTCMKTS:MRGO) Critical Survey

Margo Caribe (OTCMKTS:MRGO) and Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Margo Caribe has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alico has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Margo Caribe and Alico, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Margo Caribe 0 0 0 0 N/A Alico 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alico has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.79%. Given Alico’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alico is more favorable than Margo Caribe.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Margo Caribe and Alico’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Margo Caribe N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alico $92.51 million 2.50 $23.66 million ($0.24) -128.42

Alico has higher revenue and earnings than Margo Caribe.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.8% of Alico shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.6% of Margo Caribe shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Alico shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Margo Caribe and Alico’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Margo Caribe N/A N/A N/A Alico 25.58% -0.87% -0.41%

Summary

Alico beats Margo Caribe on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Margo Caribe Company Profile

Margo Caribe Inc. grows, distributes, and installs tropical plants and trees. It also manufactures and distributes its own line of planting media and aggregates, including bark and premium mulch; distributes lawn and garden products; and provides landscaping design and installation services. In addition, Margo Caribe distributes fertilizers, pesticides, and various outdoor products, as well as lawn and garden products, including plastic and terracotta pottery. Further, the company manufactures potting soils, professional growing mixes, river rock, gravel, and related aggregates. Its customers include wholesalers, big box retailers, garden stores, chain stores, municipalities, and landscapers primarily located in Puerto Rico and the northeast Caribbean. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Vega Alta, Puerto Rico.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets. The Land Management and Other Operations segment owns and manages land in Collier, Glades, and Hendry Counties; and leasing of land for recreational and grazing purposes, conservation, and mining activities. As of September 30, 2020, it owned 99,760 acres of land located in eight counties in Florida, which include the Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, and Polk. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

