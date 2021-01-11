Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Albertsons Companies, Inc. provides retail food products. The Company distributes fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods. Albertsons Companies Inc. is based in United States. “

ACI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.59.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $17.82.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $48.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.47%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. 40.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

