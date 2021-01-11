Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Cut to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. Barclays currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.59.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $17.82.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $48.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

