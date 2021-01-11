Akash Network Trading 3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00002380 BTC on popular exchanges. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $23.19 million and $858,409.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00024005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00114993 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00282860 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00068193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00066478 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,821.70 or 0.84854617 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 115,875,337 coins and its circulating supply is 30,828,984 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network

Buying and Selling Akash Network

