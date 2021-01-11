AirSwap Trading Up 48.9% Over Last Week (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One AirSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AirSwap has a market cap of $15.69 million and $2.54 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AirSwap has traded up 48.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00041719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00035858 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.91 or 0.00321395 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,343.43 or 0.03757432 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00014256 BTC.

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap (CRYPTO:AST) is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io

AirSwap Token Trading

AirSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

