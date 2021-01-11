Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EADSY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Nord/LB raised Airbus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Airbus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Airbus from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

EADSY stock opened at $27.55 on Thursday. Airbus has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $38.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $86.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.83.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbus will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

