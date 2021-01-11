Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ATSG has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Transport Services Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.60.

ATSG stock opened at $28.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Air Transport Services Group has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 0.71.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $404.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.58 million. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $312,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 557,557 shares in the company, valued at $17,406,929.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $904,800. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 66.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 85.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 417.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

