Aidos Kuneen 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.73 Million (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded up 20.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded up 597.3% against the dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a total market cap of $58.03 million and $1.73 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be bought for about $2.32 or 0.00006650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,905.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,099.92 or 0.03151149 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.44 or 0.00413815 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.75 or 0.01446048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.95 or 0.00567092 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.60 or 0.00434308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.93 or 0.00243328 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00021622 BTC.

About Aidos Kuneen

Aidos Kuneen (CRYPTO:ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

Aidos Kuneen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidos Kuneen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aidos Kuneen using one of the exchanges listed above.

