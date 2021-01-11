AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is engaged in providing data driven specialty chemical solutions. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh(TM) Quality System, a freshness protection technology proven to maintain firmness, texture and appearance of fruits during storage and transport. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.19.

NASDAQ AGFS traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.09. 2,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,632. The company has a market capitalization of $110.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $52.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.77 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 42.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGFS. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others.

