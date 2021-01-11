Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Million

Analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will announce sales of $1.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $35.70 million, with estimates ranging from $31.85 million to $40.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGRX shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $83,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $173,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGRX traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $2.90. 832,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,924. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $4.77.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

