Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) is PhiloSmith Capital Corp’s 9th Largest Position

PhiloSmith Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Aflac comprises approximately 6.2% of PhiloSmith Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. PhiloSmith Capital Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $12,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Aflac by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 80,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 33,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 13,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub cut Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.90.

NYSE:AFL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.56. The company had a trading volume of 67,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,976. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $544,146.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,906,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,240 shares of company stock worth $2,458,345 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

