Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADYYF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, September 18th. CSFB restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

ADYYF opened at $2,134.00 on Friday. Adyen has a 12 month low of $700.00 and a 12 month high of $2,487.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,158.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,833.08.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

