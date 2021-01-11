ADVFN Plc (AFN.L) (LON:AFN) Shares Gap Up to $24.00

ADVFN Plc (AFN.L) (LON:AFN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.00, but opened at $31.50. ADVFN Plc (AFN.L) shares last traded at $31.45, with a volume of 36,927 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.08 million and a P/E ratio of -26.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 14.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.73.

ADVFN plc, together with subsidiaries, develops and provides financial information primarily through the Internet and research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It also develops and explores ancillary Internet sites; and operates an Internet dating Website, and financial information Website, as well as provides office services, and brokerage and software development services.

