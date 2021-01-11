AdEx (ADX) Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 10th. AdEx has a total market cap of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One AdEx token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00042366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00035369 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,360.18 or 0.03910794 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.51 or 0.00314869 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00014156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00014438 BTC.

About AdEx

ADX is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

