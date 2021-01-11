Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ACCYY. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. AlphaValue downgraded Accor to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Accor stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04. Accor has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $9.18.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

