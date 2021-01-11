Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price target upped by SVB Leerink from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ACCD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accolade from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Accolade in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Accolade from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accolade from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Accolade from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.08.

Shares of ACCD opened at $49.67 on Friday. Accolade has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $65.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.48.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Accolade in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the third quarter worth about $112,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the third quarter worth about $146,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the third quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the third quarter worth about $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

