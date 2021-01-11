Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.86-2.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $579.3-583.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $581.54 million.Acacia Communications also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.88-0.97 EPS.

Shares of Acacia Communications stock traded up $2.49 on Monday, hitting $82.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,291,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,295. Acacia Communications has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.60.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $158.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.28 million. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 12.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Acacia Communications will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACIA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised Acacia Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Acacia Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acacia Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.00.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

