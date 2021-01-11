AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VLVLY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Monday, October 19th. Societe Generale raised AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $25.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.47. AB Volvo has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $26.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 4.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

