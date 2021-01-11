Aavegotchi Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.63 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 11th. One Aavegotchi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $8.63 million and approximately $23.28 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00041915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004838 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00036151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.95 or 0.00324091 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,254.50 or 0.03731764 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi (GHST) is a token. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 23,082,501 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,082,538 tokens. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aavegotchi Token Trading

Aavegotchi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

