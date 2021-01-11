Aaron Kyle Stucki Sells 13,150 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,643,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TEL opened at $130.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of -420.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $131.75.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.