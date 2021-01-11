$85.90 Million in Sales Expected for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will report sales of $85.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.70 million and the lowest is $77.00 million. Black Stone Minerals posted sales of $103.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year sales of $359.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $354.00 million to $369.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $318.77 million, with estimates ranging from $297.00 million to $346.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $43.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.91 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.57.

Black Stone Minerals stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $7.72. 309,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,377. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $13.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth about $184,000. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million acres located in 41 states in the United States.

