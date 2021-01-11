$68.70 Million in Sales Expected for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) will report sales of $68.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.00 million. Clarus reported sales of $61.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year sales of $216.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $216.00 million to $217.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $261.63 million, with estimates ranging from $255.00 million to $267.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clarus.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Clarus had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.75 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Clarus from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

In related news, Director Donald House sold 7,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $109,612.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarus in the third quarter worth about $4,881,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Clarus during the third quarter valued at about $3,626,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clarus by 11.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,394,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,692,000 after buying an additional 141,273 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus during the second quarter valued at about $847,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Clarus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $822,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CLAR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,800. Clarus has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average is $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus (CLAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.