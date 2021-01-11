$535.43 Million in Sales Expected for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will post sales of $535.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $529.42 million to $538.84 million. LHC Group reported sales of $531.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $530.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.40 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. LHC Group’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LHCG. BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in LHC Group by 2,304.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 210,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,800,000 after buying an additional 202,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in LHC Group by 33.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,764,000 after buying an additional 77,069 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the third quarter worth about $14,915,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LHC Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $987,151,000 after buying an additional 26,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in LHC Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,731,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $301,906,000 after buying an additional 24,316 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $221.64 on Monday. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $236.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 67.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

